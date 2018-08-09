Missing Avon man found at hospital, in treatment for hit-and-run injuries

UPDATE: Avon police announced on Thursday afternoon that Gebreslasie was located at Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital and was being treated for injuries in connection to a suspect hit-and-run.

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Officials in Avon have released a Statewide Silver Alert following the disappearance of a man.

Meron Gebreslasie, 25, was last seen Monday at 3 p.m. in Avon and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He is said to stand at six feet tall and weigh around 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call the Avon Police Department at 317-839-8700.