Missing Beech Grove snake found in owner’s shed

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Good news for the owner and the community — Vine the snake has been found, not far from where she started.

Vine was discovered in a shed Saturday afternoon not far from where she was first reported missing.

Online records show the snake’s owner, Benny Tarplee, faces a fine of $2,500 for violating a city ordinance involving “violent and vicious animals.”

Tarplee hasn’t paid the fine.

A court date has been scheduled for July 25.

The missing snake has gathered a lot of attention online, including the creation of a parody Twitter account.

The 14-foot long snake had been missing for six days when Tarplee reported her missing after one of Tarplee’s friends accidentally left her crate open and she slithered out the back door of his home near the 400 block of Byland Drive.