Missing Garfield Park tortoises found

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two tortoises reported missing on Sunday from Garfield Park have been returned safely.

Chumley and Proximo have lived in the greenhouse connected to the conservatory for five years, according to a spokesperson with Indy Parks. She also said the tortoises are good with the guests of the conservatory, including student groups that visit each month.

Staff discovered the pair of tortoises were missing on Sunday.

On Monday morning, Indy Parks announced that due to several tips on the animals’ whereabouts, they were headed to the Carmel area to pick up Proximo.

On Monday afternoon, two firefighters with Indianapolis Fire Department brought Chumley home. A man told IFD his grandchildren found the tortoise.