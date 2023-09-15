Missing Muncie woman found dead at abandoned property; ex-husband arrested for murder

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested for murder in connection with the death of his ex-wife after her family reported her missing last week.

The Muncie Police Department says 46-year-old Marcia Curtis was reported missing by family on Sept. 6.

On Thursday, detectives were following up on information they had received during their investigation into the disappearance of Marica, which led them to an abandoned property on East County Rd. 800S., in the southeastern part of Delaware County.

Detectives located a body, which was later identified as Marcia Curtis.

Officers arrested Marcia’s ex-husband, Ceasar Curtis, 50, on a preliminary charge of murder and was being held Friday afternoon in the Delaware County Jail.

Police did not provide information on Marcia’s death or the circumstances surrounding it.

Officers say the case has been moved to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office for formal charges.

No further information was provided.

Anyone with information concerning this case was asked to contact the Muncie Police Department Detective Division at 765-747-4867.