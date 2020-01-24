Missing Notre Dame student found dead in lake

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — A University of Notre Dame student who was the subject of an Indiana Silver Alert has been found dead.

News reports say the body of Annrose Jerry was recovered from St. Mary’s Lake on the campus around noon Friday after being discovered about an hour earlier. The county coroner found no signs of trauma, and police do not suspect foul play.

Jerry, 21, was a senior at the university and she was last seen Tuesday at Coleman-Morse Hall around 8:45 p.m. Police say she lived on campus.

A Mass in memory of Jerry will be celebrated at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart early next week, said a statement from the Rev. John I. Jenkins, the university’s president.

“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Annrose,” Jenkins said in the statement. “We will keep her and her family and friends in our prayers.”

The University Counseling Center and Campus Ministry are offering services to members of the Notre Dame family.