Missing woman found dead in Richmond supermarket parking lot

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) – A missing woman was discovered deceased inside a vehicle in a Richmond supermarket parking lot Saturday.

Officers responded to the Needler’s Fresh Market in the 500 block of National Road West in Richmond at approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 28 for report of a deceased female.

According to the Richmond Police Department, the 27-year-old woman, later identified as Amanda Reece, had been last seen on July 23 and was reported missing on July 26.

An autopsy revealed no evidence of trauma.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247.