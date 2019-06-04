MLB Draft: Ball State pitcher is 34th pick, first Cardinal in 1st round since 2010

UPDATE

With the 34th pick of the 2019 MLB Draft, the Arizona Diamondbacks selected Ball State RHP Drey Jameson.

PREVIOUS

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In a game with emphasis on controlling the controllable, Drey Jameson likes to have the upper hand.

“You have, like, the main control of the whole game so, you know, if you mess up, it reflects on you. The majority of the game is in your hands when you’re on the mound,” said Jameson.

The Ball State pitcher just wrapped up a sophomore season decorated with accolades. The right-hander set an MAC conference record with 146 strikeouts, which ranked third in the nation and earned him league player of the year. Play like that gets the attention of pro scouts.

“I usually sit at 93 and 96; I touch 98 here and there. I touch 97 a lot,” said Jameson.

As the MLB draft begins Monday, Jameson could become the first Ball State player since 2010 to go in the first round. For someone who views himself as an underdog, hearing his name carries even more weight for the 5-feet-11 righty.

“I’ve always been told I was small, and you know, my size wouldn’t get me to where I want to go. I think that’s all malarkey. It’s not something that I believe in,” said Jameson.

If Drey Jameson got drafted, he would become the fourth player ever out of Greenfield-Central to play in the major leagues. If you ask him if he thought this was a possibility back when he was in high school, he would tell you he’s not sure.

“You know, I mean, it’s always been in the back of my mind, but I knew that I had to work hard to get to this point, and that’s what I did throughout college and here at Greenfield,” said Jameson.

Draft experts have projected Jameson to be a Day 1 pick. No matter the outcome, the pitcher maintains a positive outlook.

“You know as long as can do the best you can do and keep everything within yourself and stay within yourself, then everything will fall in place,” said Jameson.

When Jameson receives the call, his life will change forever.