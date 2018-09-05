Mobile food market coming to 46th, Arlington

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A northeast-side neighborhood that recently had a Kroger grocery shut down will soon be home to a mobile food market.

When the Kroger near North Arlington Avenue and East 46th Street closed last week, the neighborhood was left without a neighborhood grocery store.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said the idea behind the mobile market is to continue to fight food insecurity and improve access to healthy foods across the city.

The mobile market will be at Zion Hope Church, 5950 E. 46th St. It’s scheduled to run from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Hogsett said, “We are encouraging a wide variety of community efforts, like community gardens, the establishment of food markets and other ways that neighbors can get affordable food and nutritious food.”

The market will open this weekend. It’s a partnership between City Councilor Stephen Clay, the city’s Office of Public Health and Safety and the Indiana Black Farmers Co-op.