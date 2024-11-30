Moderate snow for southern Indiana Saturday evening

TONIGHT

Light snow will persist this evening, primarily south of the I-70 corridor, before tapering off after midnight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Knox, Daviess, and Martin Counties, where 2-3 inches of snow may accumulate. Elsewhere, totals will generally range from a dusting to an inch. Roads may become slick in some areas, especially in the advisory zone. Temperatures will drop into the upper teens to low 20s, with west winds at 6 to 8 mph.

TOMORROW

Mostly cloudy skies in the morning will gradually clear throughout the day. Despite the clearing, cold air will remain in place, with highs struggling to climb past the upper 20s. Wind chills will range from the teens to near 20 degrees. A few lingering flurries are possible early, especially in southern Indiana.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Expect mostly clear skies with temperatures dipping into the mid-teens. Winds will become calm overnight, resulting in another frigid night.

MONDAY

The start of December will be cold but sunny, with highs near 30 degrees. West winds will remain light at 3 to 8 mph, but wind chills will continue to feel colder.

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear and cold conditions will persist as lows drop into the mid-teens again. Winds will be light out of the northwest.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny skies will dominate, with slightly warmer temperatures climbing to near 32 degrees. Light southwest winds will develop during the day.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Cloud cover will increase as a weak system approaches. There is a 30% chance of light snow, mainly before midnight. Lows will fall to the mid-20s.

WEDNESDAY

A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning will transition to a mix of light rain later as temperatures warm. Highs will reach the low 40s under mostly cloudy skies. South winds will increase to 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Skies will remain mostly cloudy, with lows falling to the upper 20s. West winds will diminish to 8-10 mph, with gusts to 20 mph possible.

7 DAY FORECAST

The week ahead begins with frigid air, keeping temperatures well below normal through Tuesday. A slight warm-up is expected midweek, with highs reaching the 40s by Wednesday, bringing a chance for rain and snow. Cold air returns late in the week, with highs dropping to the low 30s by Friday. Snow showers and flurries will be possible as colder air settles back into the region.