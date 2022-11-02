News

Mom calls different kind of ‘SWAT’ to the scene in battle to dress kid for cold weather

Kid-ing with Kayla: A change in temperature can call for drastic measures like calling SWAT or the Seasonal Wardrobe Authority Team. Here’s Kayla Sullivan’s viral report on getting your kid to wear warmer clothes in the cold weather.

On Life Style Live, Kayla had Randall Newsome pretend to be a toddler as she demonstrated how difficult it is to put a coat on an unruly child.

Later on All Indiana, Kayla gave tips on how to get your kids to dress warm for the winter.

Always bring a coat even if they say they don’t want it

Try a lighter fabric first

Let them pick out the coat themselves

Try layering instead

Reinforcement (recess isn’t allowed without a coat)

At the end of the day, pick your battles. As long as your kid has access to warm clothes, they’ll put them on if they truly need it because their bodies will force them to!

