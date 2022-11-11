News

Mom decorates early to use Santa’s help longer

by: Kayla Sullivan
Posted: / Updated:

Kid-ing with Kayla: Before having a child, Kayla Sullivan said she would wait until after Thanksgiving to decorate for Christmas but now, she puts out her tree and elf on the shelf early so her son behaves longer. It turns out, the warning “Santa is watching” is a very helpful parenting tool! Here’s her report on the topic.

@kaylareporting

🎅🏼 is my coparent and #elfontheshelf is my babysitter! #Fyp #ChevyEVSongContest #Newsvoice #christmas #Santa #Parenting #parentsoftiktok #ParentingHumor #MomLife #ParentHack

♬ original sound – Kayla Marie Sullivan

In a poll on Kayla’s Instagram, Kayla asked parents if they also use the threat of Santa to get their kids to behave. 54 percent said yes, 27 percent said no and 19 percent said they don’t do the Santa threat in their home.

Many parents suggested a “Santa cam” or an “Elf on the Shelf” for help getting kids to behave this season.

Others said they keep this technique going throughout the year. One mother told Kayla she uses a leprechaun for the St. Patrick’s Day season, a bunny for Easter and a Back to School fairy to watch for “good behavior” in every season.

For more Kid-ing with Kayla click here or follow her on Facebook!

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Noblesville High School teen excels at automotive internship

Newsletter /

After the Bell: crypto crisis; mortgage rate opportunity; TV prices dropping

Business /

Black Men in White Coats holding youth summit, aims to diversify medical field

Multicultural News /

Hamilton County sues Indiana after veterans couldn’t get benefits for years

I-Team 8 /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.