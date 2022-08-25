News

Mom goes viral for making amazing school lunches

KID-ING WITH KAYLA — The TikTok account @Addalynnslunchbox has more than 1.4 million followers. That’s because these themed lunches for her daughter, Addalynn are simply outstanding.

Both the mom and dad take part in these lunches, and sometimes, the family features dinner or snack time too.

With adorable handshakes at the end, music in the background and a narrated packed lunch, viewers are hooked to see what they will make next!

Some of the themes include the ocean, outer space, back to school and unicorns. Food picks are often used to go along with the meal’s aesthetic.

Kayla Sullivan said food picks are a great tool to help kids eat healthier foods they wouldn’t normally gravitate to. She uses these inexpensive tools to get her son to eat vegetables.

For more Kid-ing with Kayla and ReelTok, click here.

Follow Kayla Sullivan on Facebook.

To submit your own reports, pictures, videos or story ideas for the segment, click here.