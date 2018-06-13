Moms helping other moms cope with tragedy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A stray bullet struck DeAndra Dycus’ son, DeAndre. Doctors didn’t give him much of a chance to live; however, he did, he is confined to his wheel chair and he currently is not able to speak.

In the aftermath there have been no arrest. Over the years Dycus has used her pain to comfort other mothers who have been impacted by gun violence. She created Purpose 4 My Pain. It’s a support group for mothers who have been impacted by gun violence. Each month the group gets together with other mothers to talk about their children, or just to support one another.

“It’s just to show you that someone cares, when you are on the road and there are sleepless nights,” said Dycus.

This comes at a critical time in the city, after seven teenagers were shot in the city this week. If you would like to learn more about Purpose 4 My Pain just log onto their website here.