Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Retail crime costs an average $69 billion

According to the Retail Industry Leaders Association, organized retail crime costs retailers over $69 billion per year annually, causing the loss of thousands of jobs through store closures and reduced hours.

Additionally, the increase in crime is not only affecting profits, but the mental health of employees.

Axon, the technology leader in global public safety, recently surveyed 1,200 retail employees working in security, loss prevention, sales, service, support, and more. The majority of employees say they are worried about their own safety above all else.