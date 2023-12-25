Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Monday’s business headlines

Monday’s business headlines

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Retail crime costs an average $69 billion

According to the Retail Industry Leaders Association, organized retail crime costs retailers over $69 billion per year annually, causing the loss of thousands of jobs through store closures and reduced hours.

Additionally, the increase in crime is not only affecting profits, but the mental health of employees.

Axon, the technology leader in global public safety, recently surveyed 1,200 retail employees working in security, loss prevention, sales, service, support, and more. The majority of employees say they are worried about their own safety above all else.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

1 dead, 3 injured in...
National News /
Christmas Eve house fire near...
Local News /
Pope Francis blasts weapons industry...
International News /
The secret life of gift...
Business /
Woman shot, killed in east...
Crime Watch 8 /
Person dead after shooting near...
Crime Watch 8 /
Laura Lynch, founding member of...
National News /
Dealing with mental health during...
Health Spotlight /