Monday’s Business Headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Job applicants report strange interview practices

Finding a job in certain sectors is difficult and, in some cases, the application process has become unconventional, according to Bloomberg. One job seeker was invited to a happy hour by a New York tech startup she had already interviewed with, only to realize other applicants had been invited, too.

Others describe the application process as endless. Some jobs require confusing cognitive, personality and skills assessments. Some prospective employers are avoiding in person interactions by managing high applicant volumes through video submissions screened by AI chatbots.

More houses on the market but less buyers

The U.S. housing market is seeing an increase in house listings. But now, in many places, the buyers aren’t showing up. Buyers are turned off by high prices and mortgage rates.

Owners are cutting asking prices more than ever since November 2022, according to Redfin. Contracts to purchase existing homes that month dropped to the lowest level in four years.

Microsoft AI screenshots your screen, privacy experts concerned

Microsoft’s AI screenshots everything you do on your computer, and privacy experts are concerned. It takes screen shots every five seconds that are used to help learn a user’s habits and provide AI information to streamline the computer experience.

But privacy experts worry that information could be exploited even though Microsoft says it’s stored on the user’s computer.

Orange juice makers may use different fruits

Orange juice producers consider using alternative fruit as prices increase. Global prices for orange juice are up 210% since 2021. The spike stems from declining output in Florida, which is the primary U.S. producer, disease and extreme weather in Brazil.

Manufacturers may have to consider using a different fruit, like mandarins, because their trees are more resistant to the greening disease.

Restaurants to get rid of QR codes on menus

The Wall Street Journal reports its concerns over privacy and the inconvenience of scanning digital dining options, complaints are prompting many eateries to bring back paper menus.

One restaurant in Seattle says QR codes even lowered check averages, which in turn reduced tips.