Top Video

Monday’s business headlines

The latest business headlines

Share

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines.

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday marks the 25th anniversary of the day of service that celebrates the civil rights leader’s life and legacy.

Not only is volunteerism good for a community but it is also good for business.

Increasingly, businesses are seeing this is an important way to give back to the community, something they call “the triple bottom line.”

The triple bottom line is an accounting practice that looks at results from the wider perspective of social, environmental and financial measures – often described as people, profit and planet.

Companies that officer paid time for volunteering know that a small investment pays dividends of employee engagement and the chance to connect with and make a difference in their community.

For more on the latest business headlines, click on the video.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE TOP VIDEO STORIES

Puerto Ricans want governor to resign after Hurricane Maria supplies found in warehouse

by: Amir Vera and Rafael Romo, CNN /

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines.

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday marks the 25th anniversary of the day of service that celebrates the civil rights leader’s life and legacy.

Not only is volunteerism good for a community but it is also good for business.

Increasingly, businesses are seeing this is an important way to give back to the community, something they call “the triple bottom line.”

The triple bottom line is an accounting practice that looks at results from the wider perspective of social, environmental and financial measures – often described as people, profit and planet.

Companies that officer paid time for volunteering know that a small investment pays dividends of employee engagement and the chance to connect with and make a difference in their community.

For more on the latest business headlines, click on the video.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Puerto Ricans want governor to resign after Hurricane Maria supplies found in warehouse

Top Video /

Weed may not ease sleep problems, especially for regular users, studies say

News /

Donations allow family to renovate home for girl in wheelchair

News /

Impeachment trial: Resolution shortens opening arguments to 2 days per side

Top Video /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.