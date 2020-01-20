Monday’s business headlines

Here's a look at Monday's business headlines.

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday marks the 25th anniversary of the day of service that celebrates the civil rights leader’s life and legacy.

Not only is volunteerism good for a community but it is also good for business.

Increasingly, businesses are seeing this is an important way to give back to the community, something they call “the triple bottom line.”

The triple bottom line is an accounting practice that looks at results from the wider perspective of social, environmental and financial measures – often described as people, profit and planet.

Companies that officer paid time for volunteering know that a small investment pays dividends of employee engagement and the chance to connect with and make a difference in their community.

