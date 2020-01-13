Home/Business, Latest News, National, News, Top Video/Monday’s business headlines

Top Video

Monday’s business headlines

The latest business headlines

Share

by: Adam Staten
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines.

Bluetooth

Bluetooth will soon roll out some of the technology’s biggest improvements in its nearly 20-year history.

The LE Bluetooth stands for low energy.

LE officers several features, including higher-quality audio, the ability to stream audio to multiple pieces of technology and improvements for hearing aids. The new technology also increases gadget’s battery life.

Boeing CEO

The Boeing CEO who was ousted last month for the company’s botched response to two crashes and the grounding of its best-selling plane will walk away with $62.2 million.

Boeing said, however, that Dennis Mullenburg will not get additional severance or a 2019 bonus, and will forfeit stock awards worth $14.6 million.

Mullenburg spent more than 30 years at Boeing.

Boeing 737

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Sunday that Boeing’s 737 Max cris could curb U.S. economic growth in 2020 by half a point.

He says Boeing is one of the largest exporters.

The crash crisis has already led to layoffs in Boeing’s supply chain, although Boeing itself hasn’t cut any jobs.

Trump, Iraq

The Trump administration this week warned Iraq that it could lose access to its central bank account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York if Baghdad expels American troops from the region.

The Wall Street Journal reports shutting down Iraq’s account at the FED bank could be detrimental to its financial system, the country puts its revenue from oil sales there, and takes out that money to pay government salaries and contracts.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE TOP VIDEO STORIES

Russians hacked company key to Ukraine scandal: researchers

by: FRANK BAJAK, AP Technology WriterFRANK BAJAK, AP Technology Writer /

I

Russian agents launched a phishing campaign in November aimed at stealing the login credentials for employees of Burisma Holdings.
Read the Full Article

Human trafficking impacts Hoosiers

by: Sierra HigniteSierra Hignite /

I

To someone who is not familiar with the signs of human trafficking, a victim could be mistaken for a prostitute or a runaway.
Read the Full Article

IMPD moving more officers into beats to lower crime rate

by: Richard EssexRichard Essex /

I

The tenth homicide of the year occurred on the northwest side of town in the 5900 block of Bastille Lane.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Russians hacked company key to Ukraine scandal: researchers

News /

Human trafficking impacts Hoosiers

Top Video /

IMPD moving more officers into beats to lower crime rate

News /

Colts player forms friendship with 9-year-old battling cancer for 2nd time

News /


 


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.