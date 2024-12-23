Moore ‘joyful’ after two interceptions in Colts win over Titans

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 22: Kenny Moore II #23 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts as he leaves the field after their 38-30 win over the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts veteran cornerback Kenny Moore II had another career day against the Tennessee Titans Sunday. Moore picked off Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph twice — the second time in his career Moore’s had more than one interception.

“Surreal, man. Surreal,” Moore said postgame. “Growing up loving sports, growing up wanting to be a game-changer, growing up and you’re wanting to put your city on the map. So just doing that, it’s always a highlight and joyful moment for myself.”

It was a couple of joyful moments for his teammates, as well, appropriate during the holiday season.

“He’s a great leader, a great ball player,” Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson said. “He always finds a way to be where the football is. He pulled out some hurdle moves I’ve never seen him do before.”

“He always plays great. Love everything about Kenny and what he brings to this team,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “Obviously, getting that interception right before the half was huge to set the offense up to get points there, and then obviously to finish it out there was big so he did a hell of a job.”

“He’s been a voice, keeping us sane,” fellow Colts cornerback Samuel Womack said. “Making sure we’re doing our job. Making sure we’re locked in on the little things, and then leading by example, as you can see. So, I’m not surprised that he went out and had a game like this.”

Moore’s leadership extends outside of the Colts locker room and into the Indianapolis community. That’s why he’s the team’s nominee for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award. The second time he’s been nominated. The only Colts player who’s been nominated twice. The fans in Lucas Oil Stadium showed their love for him today. Moore returned the favor — throwing up a heart to the the crowd.

“I think everybody knows me and my character in terms of how much I’ve embraced Indianapolis,” Moore said. “It’s home here. I love it here, and everything that Indy has embodied has just been love. Just to have the career that I’ve had and the character that I’ve had walking around town, there’s been a lot of great people who have welcomed me with open arms. So to be able to contribute throughout this career has been such a blessing.”

Moore will try to keep blessing the Colts fanbase with even bigger games the rest of the season.