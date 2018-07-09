Mooresville man ID’d as pilot who died in crop-dusting helicopter crash

GWYNNEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified the pilot who died in a Friday night helicopter crash as 52-year-old Kerry Lee of Mooresville.

The aircraft was reported down about 6:25 p.m. Friday in northeastern Shelby County between a cornfield and a tree line near the Shelby-Rush county line.

Lee was the only occupant.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro said the Bell 47 helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances. The model is considered a light helicopter with a single rotor and a single engine.

The scene of the crash was near the intersection of county roads N 750 E and E 800 N, which is about a mile south of Gwynneville and about 20 miles southeast of Indianapolis.