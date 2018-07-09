Mooresville man ID’d as pilot who died in crop-dusting helicopter crash

News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GWYNNEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified the pilot who died in a Friday night helicopter crash as 52-year-old Kerry Lee of Mooresville. 

The aircraft was reported down about 6:25 p.m. Friday in northeastern Shelby County between a cornfield and a tree line near the Shelby-Rush county line. 

Lee was the only occupant. 

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro said the Bell 47 helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances. The model is considered a light helicopter with a single rotor and a single engine. 

The scene of the crash was near the intersection of county roads N 750 E and E 800 N, which is about a mile south of Gwynneville and about 20 miles southeast of Indianapolis. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: