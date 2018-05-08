Moped driver dies in crash with truck near Grissom Air Reserve Base

BUNKER HILL, Ind. (WISH) – A Peru man died in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on State Road 218 in Miami County, Indiana State Police said.

Police were called about 9:40 a.m. to the crash at Foreman Drive, located on the north of the Grissom Air Reserve Base. The preliminary investigation found that Robert Elliott III, 45, Peru, Indiana, was driving a 2008 Yamaha Zuma moped north on Foreman Drive approaching a stop sign at State Road 218. The moped failed to stop and pulled into the path of a westbound 2001 Dodge 1500 pickup truck. The truck struck the moped ejecting Elliott.

The Dodge truck was driven by Mark Hoeppner, 51, also of Peru.  

Elliott, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hoeppner was not injured.  

Hoeppner allegedly had a blood-alcohol concentration limit (BAC) of 0.09. That is over the 0.08 BAC threshold that Indiana law considers a driver to be intoxicated. Hoeppner was incarcerated in Miami County Jail to face a felony charge for operating a vehicle causing death. 

The investigation was continuing.

