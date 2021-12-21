News

More merchants added to Union Street Market

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Two more merchants have been named for the indoor food market at the Electric Works mixed-use innovation district in downtown Fort Wayne. Additionally, Union Street Market has added a serial food entrepreneur to assist with merchant recruitment.

The new merchants include Bragg-A-Lot Sweets & Drinks and Local Apple Cart. Both are women-owned businesses that will be part of Union Street Market when it opens as part of the $286 million first phase of Electric Works, which is slated for next fall.

Bragg-A-Lot Sweets & Drinks was founded by Fort Wayne resident DeZyre Bragg. The company offers cheesecakes, cookies, pies and other deserts and previously operated a dessert shop and restaurant, which closed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“Our bakery quickly gained a large following and it was heart-breaking to close,” Bragg said. “We couldn’t be more excited to relaunch in Union Street Market and join so many other talented merchants.”

Local Apple Cart was founded by entrepreneur Rachel Nally and features homemade ice cream infused with locally-grown fruits. The company currently operates as a food truck but will transition to a full-time business with the location in Union Street Market.

The new additions come less than two months after Union Street Market unveiled its first six merchants.

Additionally, the market has hired Robert Johnson to help with merchant recruitment. Johnson previously founded Crossroads Kombucha and Bukál Beverage Co. before becoming the founding director of garden operations at CASS Gardens in Fort Wayne.

“I have been excited about the potential of a market hall at Electric Works since first touring the facility in 2017,” Johnson said. “I’ve spent the past decade working with food business owners in Fort Wayne and believe that Union Street Market is a perfect addition to our growing local food economy.”

Ted Spitzer, director of planning and development at Union Street Market, says they are continuing to look for new merchants as the food hall prepares to open next year.