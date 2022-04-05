News

More rain chances ahead

Not a bad start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 40s with a mix of clouds and clearing. I think we’ll see a few rays of sunshine this morning and early afternoon with clouds and rain chances increasing this afternoon. Rain chances arrive around 2-3p this afternoon with highs warming to the lower 60s. Rain will remain light and should exit the state around dinner time. Lows tonight will fall to the upper 40s.

Scattered shower chances will remain in the forecast through Thursday with highs falling through the mid to lower 50s. By the end of the week highs will continue to fall to the lower to mid 40s with light shower chances. We could see a snowflake mixing in late Friday and early Saturday.

This weekend will start off chilly with highs in the upper 40s with a few shower chances. Highs will continue to warm to the lower 60s Sunday. Nice start to the work week next week with highs in the lower 70s through Tuesday.