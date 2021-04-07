News

More rain chances Thursday, dry by Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The very warm temperature trend continued through our Wednesday with scattered showers and isolated storms during the afternoon hours.

Wednesday night: Isolated showers will linger into our evening commute. Additional showers will move in overnight.

Lows will remain on the mild side once again as we will bottom out in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Keep the umbrella handy as on and off will be in place throughout our Thursday. Isolated storms will be possible for the eastern half of the state, and we can’t even rule out an isolated strong to severe storm.

There is a Marginal Risk of severe weather (level 1 of 5) for the eastern half of the state. The main threat is isolated damaging winds, but an isolated tornado is not out of the question.

A cooler day will be on tap with highs only topping out in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday: We will dry out to end the workweek. Skies will become partly cloudy with winds picking up a bit. Enjoy a nice spring day overall as highs will rise into the upper 60s to mid 70s.

8 Day Forecast: Dry conditions will be short lived as we are looking at an active Saturday with showers and storm chances throughout the day. Rain chances will continue into Sunday morning before we dry out for the remainder of the weekend and into next week. Highs will be near to slightly above normal through much of the extended forecast.