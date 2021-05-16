News

More rain on the way

by: Ashley Brown
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS )WISH) — More rain on the way, expect daily chances for showers and storms through Wednesday.  

Sunday night: After a mild day, prepare for a active night with scattered showers and storms overnight.


Monday: Prepare for a day of unsettled weather with scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day.

Monday night: Showers and storms are likely Monday night.


Tuesday: Keep the umbrella handy as several rounds of showers and storms will move over the state Tuesday. After a wet start to the day expect afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 70s.


8 Day forecast: Isolated storms will continue into Wednesday; warmer temperatures are expected as highs approach the 80s. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 80s Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend. Storm chances will diminish Thursday, enjoy near normal afternoon temperatures. 

