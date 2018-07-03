More than 100 set to become American citizens in Indy Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – More than 100 people born all around the world will become American citizens Tuesday at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site. It’s a fitting way to celebrate Independence Day week.

One of the 100 new citizens is Jesper Kehlet. Originally from Denmark, he moved to the United States for work about 17 years ago. Living in Chicago, he made his way to Indiana after quitting his job. He now owns his own business in Carmel. His company creates software for children with the goal to keep them engaged in the learning process. He says the best part of this country is how you can accomplish anything.

“If you want to accomplish something,” said Kehlet. “You can go for it. Where I am from, Denmark is a little more like ‘is that a little too risky?’ Or ‘aren’t you going to fail’, they have more of that mentality because everybody is so comfortable where they live and they’ve been like that for decades and decades, if not centuries. Here, it’s OK to take a risk and do something and I like that.”

He has two daughters who were born in America. His wife and son were born in Denmark and he says as soon as his son turns 18, he will apply to become a citizen, too.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m with Mayor Joe Hogsett scheduled to be in attendance.

Also, the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site will host an Independence Day Social on Wednesday, July 4 from 1-4 p.m.

