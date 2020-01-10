Home/Crime Watch 8, Latest News, Local, News/More than 500 victims of nonfatal shootings in Indy in 2019, police say

More than 500 victims of nonfatal shootings in Indy in 2019, police say

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released the final number of non-fatal shooting incidents that occurred in 2019.

According to the department, there were 452 non-fatal shooting incidents in the city of Indianapolis in 2019. That number is up from 447 non-fatal shooting incidents in 2018.

The number of non-fatal shooting victims in 2019 also increased compared to 2018. In 2019, there were 524 victims of non-fatal shootings, compared to 2018’s 492 victims.

“While we are making progress in driving down overall crime, the number of families impacted by gun violence remains at an unacceptable level,” said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor. “We will continue our holistic approach to addressing violence in our community, from expanding partnerships with grassroots groups and the City’s Peacemakers for community-based violence prevention and intervention efforts, to our continued focus on returning the entire city to smaller beats where every officer knows their neighborhood, and every neighborhood knows their officer.”

IMPD says the department is continuing “to invest in efforts to address violence and build trust with the community.”

The department is focusing on “growing the police force, connecting individuals in need with wraparound services, leveraging technology to identify serial shooters and disrupt violent crime in the Crime Gun Intelligence Center, and providing connections to treatment over incarceration for those suffering from mental illness and addiction.”

