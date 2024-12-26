Morgan County couple face over 100 combined child molestation, trafficking charges

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Morgan County man and his wife face more than 50 charges each relating to child molestation, human trafficking, and neglect of a dependent.

Prosecutors on Thursday filed charges against Brian and Sonja Stafford, both 60, for 121 combined counts relating to child molestation, strangulation, and multiple other acts against children dating as far back as 2011.

Court documents list Brian Stafford as being from New Castle. Sonja Stafford is listed as being from Plainfield. Online court records show both had initial hearings on Thursday in Morgan Superior Court 2 in Martinsville.

A timeline listed in court documents detail the crimes committed against at least 11 victims in Morgan County, without providing a specific location. The relationships between the victims and the Staffords was not clear.

Brain Stafford’s 59 felony counts include accusations he personally molested four victims who were younger than 14.

Sonja, facing 58 felony counts plus four misdemeanors for domestic battery, is not facing charges for molestation. But prosecutors claim she strangled child victims by the throat. She’s accused of stopping at least eight of the victims from giving information to police in June of 2020.

The Staffords next court date was set for March. A jury trial was scheduled June 3, although Indiana courts routinely reschedule trial dates.

They were not listed as inmates in the Morgan County jail in Martinsville as of 1:50 p.m. Thursday. Online court records show Brian’s bond was set at $60,000 surety or $4,000 cash. A bond for Sonja has not been set.

Prosecutors say the Staffords will only be released on bail if they have been served with no contact orders.

Sonja and Brian filed for divorce in May, which was finalized in November. It was filed as “Domestic Relations with Children,” and there was a parenting classes order in the divorce agreement.

News 8 staff contributed to this report.

Help is available for victims of domestic violence. Below is a list of suggested resources on the Domestic Violence Network website: