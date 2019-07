ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A fire broke out at a Zionsville home Saturday morning during a storm.

It happened just after 8:30 a.m. when officials were dispatched to a residence fire in the 4100 block of Fieldmaster Drive.

Upon arrival, authorities found flames and smoke coming from the roof of the home. It was later determined by officials that a lightning strike caused the fire.

Damages from the fire are estimated to sit around $50,000.

No injuries were reported in the fire.