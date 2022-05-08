News

Morristown Police Department asking for help finding 16-year old teen

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year old teen they believe may be in danger.

Amy Ailes was last seen Friday. Ailes is described as 5 feet and 2 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair that has red highlights, and blue eyes.

Ailes was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black Morristown High School hoodie, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees Ailes or has information on her disappearance was asked to call Shelby County Sheriff at 31-398-6661.