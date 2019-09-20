‘Most Wired’ hospitals in Indiana ranked

FORT WAYNE (Inside INdiana Business) — A national association of healthcare information executives has once again honored Fort Wayne-based Parkview Health for its commitment to using advanced technologies in their clinical and business operations. The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives says Parkview is ranked in the 97th percentile of organizations surveyed for the program, earning a “Most Wired” distinction.

Parkview says this is the 6th straight year to earn that achievement.

“To be ranked in the 97th percentile among participating organizations requires not only hard work from our Information Services team, but also world-class teamwork from co-workers throughout our organization who use our technology to deliver care and from our patients who use that technology to actively engage in their care,” said Ron Double, chief information officer, Parkview Health. “Being named Most Wired isn’t about having the most technology at your disposal – it’s about using technology to advance healthcare for our patients.”

CHIME says healthcare organizations ranked in level nine or 10 are often leaders in healthcare technology. Parkview is ranked at the ninth level, the highest-ranking for Indiana hospitals that take part in the program

“Healthcare organizations across the globe are continually striving to raise the standard of care, pushing themselves and their peers to do better,” said CHIME President and CEO Russ Branzell. “We designed Most Wired to identify and share those leading practices so everyone can benefit.”

CHIME asked healthcare systems to take part in a survey that assesses the adoption, integration, and impact of technologies in healthcare organizations at all stages of development.

Munster-based Community Healthcare System and Evansville-based Deaconess Health reached Level 8, according to data released by CHIME.

CHIME hopes the certification levels will help ensure that the Most Wired program continues to be a catalyst for technology adoption that improves patient outcomes and engagement.

Click here to read the CHIME analysis.