Mostly sunny skies coming up on Sunday

Tonight

Sunset: 8:05 PM

Saturday will end on a partly to mostly cloudy note depending on where you are in Indiana. The further north you go today the less cloud clover you’ll deal with. Overnight we’re looking at skies clearing out and temperatures moving into the upper 50s by the morning hours. Wind out of the northeast at 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow

Sunday looks to be very bright all day long with temperatures in the upper 70s by the end of the day. A great day for some football at Lucas Oil Stadium. Wind is still out of the northeast at 5-10 MPH and rain is out of the question.

Tomorrow night

Sunday evening is looking clear and cool with skies once again becoming mostly to completely clear all night long and low temperatures cooling into the upper 50s by morning hours.

Monday

While upper 50s might be a bit cool, temperatures will get even cooler out there while waiting for the school bus later in the week. By the afternoon we’re back to partly cloudy and mild with a high temperature right around 80 degrees.

8-Day Forecast

After Monday things really get chilly with high temperatures remaining right around 70 degrees and morning temperatures could creep into the 40s. Rain remains a thing that is hard to come by on a daily basis but there will be one big push of rain Monday night into Tuesday which will bring in the cooler conditions.

Something else to keep in mind is ragweed allergies which are still high as the plants release tiny pollen grains into the air, triggering allergic reactions in susceptible individuals. Common symptoms include sneezing, itchy and watery eyes, nasal congestion, and coughing. It is advisable to limit outdoor activities during peak pollen times and seek appropriate medical treatments.