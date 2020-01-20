Mother accused of throwing gas on children, threatening to burn them

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mother was arrested Saturday after her children accused her of throwing gasoline on them and threatening to burn them.

Kimberly Jones, 44, was arrested for criminal recklessness and neglect of a dependent, according to court documents.

At least eight kids, ages 8-23, were inside the house in the 3200 block of North Capitol Avenue.

Neighbor Tasha Jones said, “I have nieces, nephews and little cousins and I would never leave them in the house by themselves or try to catch them on fire, like, that is just so crazy.”

Neighbor Phillip Bush said, “I was shaken up just because if her house would’ve caught on fire, these houses are close enough for it to be a chain reaction. What if everybody was asleep and nobody knew this house was on fire and she blew up two or three other houses? That’s the scary part to me. I’m just glad none of that happened.”

Bush said many police officers surrounded the home for several hours.

The police report said a plastic bottle was found inside and was marked as evidence. The family’s vehicle, a 2005 red Honda Odyssey, was towed.

Bush said, “Whatever’s going on over there, I just hope those kids are fine and they’re safe, that their mother is OK mentally to take care of her children because that’s scary.”

Kimberly Jones on Monday remained in the Marion County Jail while awaiting formal charges.