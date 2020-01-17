Mother arrested after 3-year-old daughter tests positive for meth

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (WISH) — A mother in New Mexico is facing a negligent child abuse charge after her 3-year-old daughter tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, Magaly Margarit Luna, 29, was charged after police were called to her home in the 2200 block of Holiday Avenue to conduct a welfare check on a toddler.

Police say a case worker from the Children, Youth and Families Department requested the welfare check for Luna’s 3-year-old daughter. When officers met with Luna she admitted to using meth at her home.

Luna’s daughter was drug tested and tested positive for methamphetamine. Luna was taken into custody Thursday.

She was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where she is being held without bond. Police say additional charges are possible.