Mother fights for 4-year-old son with rare brain disease

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 4-year-old Indianapolis boy is fighting for his life after he was diagnosed with a rare brain disease.

The boy’s mother, Dawn Bireley, is making sure that life is all it can be for Memphis.

Bireley says Memphis wasn’t even supposed to live this long, as doctors only expected him to see the age of three.

Every day is a struggle to keep moving forward with a battle that’s near impossible to win.

The love between Bireley and her son Memphis could brighten the darkest of rooms. Bireley needs that light because her son’s future is dim.

“I don’t know what I’d ever do without him,” Bireley said. “I don’t think I could ever go on with life sometimes without him. That’s what scares me the most because nobody wants to lose their babies, and he’s my only child.”

Memphis suffers from Biotin-Thiamine-Responsive Basal Ganglia Disease.

It’s a rare genetic disorder that affects the nervous system in the brain, and has no cure.

“I try my best to keep him going, but like with his disorder, he forgets to do things that he used to know how to do,” said Bireley.

The disease left Memphis’ brain the size it was when he was just two months old.

According to the National Institute of Health, only 48 cases have ever been recorded, including Memphis.

“He is not capable of eating anything by mouth, because he aspirates,” explained Bireley.

Because of that, Memphis has a feeding tube, gets breathing treatments every four hours, and takes nearly 20 doses of medication every day.

Even though the disease prevents Memphis’s brain from growing, his body still does, as he’s now outgrown his wheelchairs, and needs fitted for new ones.

And with little to no immune system, Bireley says they are in desperate need of a home more conducive to Memphis’ needs.

The strength of a mother, fighting for her son, un-willing to give up, or give in.

“I wish I could just take it all on me, and I know I can’t,” said Bireley. “That’s what kills me. Because everything he is going through, he is always so happy. He is full of joy and full of laughter. Every day he wakes up, he’s got the biggest brightest smile.”

The Make-A-Wish Foundation has contacted Memphis’ family. He will be going to Walt Disney world in Florida next month.

The family is holding a walk to raise money as well as awareness for Memphis’ disease.

The walk is at noon Saturday at Stout Field Elementary School, which is in the Wayne Township district on the west side.

If you’d like to donate to Memphis’ GoFundMe, click here.