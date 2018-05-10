Mother, son dragged by car after trying to stop counterfeit money scammers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A southwest Indianapolis mother and her son are recovering after being dragged by a car.

It all happened Saturday afternoon at the Decatur Township community garage sale when counterfeit cash was passed around, and it turned into a hit-and-run.

Darlene Kellar said a man and a woman tried to buy from the sale using two counterfeit $10 bills.

“One of the $10 bills looks like how you washed money with your clothing, one of them looked like that. The other one just didn’t look right,” Kellar said.

Realizing she was duped, Kellar chased after them.

Kellar said a total of five people sped away in a gray car that was caught on a neighbor’s security camera and shared more than 400 times on Facebook.

The chase left Kellar with road rash on her elbows and knees after she was dragged half a block down the street.

“I was trying to be brave I guess and I reached and opened the car door and they took off so they drug me,” Kellar explained. “That’s when my son came from nowhere and grabbed ahold of the vehicle and they dragged him too.”

Kellar’s son, Robert, suffered extensive burns and road rash to his back, legs and feet after being dragged by the car a block down the street

His injuries were so painful, Robert couldn’t go on camera with 24-Hour News 8 on Wednesday.

It was a horrendous sight Robert’s sister, Emily Mitchell, says she won’t ever forget.

“It’s kind of one of those things you see on the movies where it’s going at high speed and you see the body flying along side the car,” Mitchell said. “It’s kind of scary.”

While Indianapolis Metro Police continue to look for the people behind this counterfeit money scam, Darlene and Mitchell want those responsible to know crime doesn’t pay.

“I just hope that they know that they are going to get caught and that there are several people out looking and justice will get served,” Mitchell said.

“I hope you have some remorse, and you enjoy your 15 years in jail,” Kellar said. “Because, you will be prosecuted.”

The Kellar family says Robert will have to go back to the burn unit to be treated Thursday. His injuries are so severe he may need skin grafts.

The suspects are described as four white males and one white female.

If you have any information you’re asked to call crime stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.