Mother, son seriously injured after driving off I-70, crashing into steel beams

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mother and her son were seriously injured Friday after crashing their car into a stack of steel beams.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the crash happened just before 9 a.m. Friday.

Investigators said the car went airborne off eastbound Interstate 70 near Shadeland Avenue. The car traveled 50 feet in the air and dropped 25 feet down into a stack of steel beams.

Investigators were looking into what caused the crash, but had released no new information by Friday night.