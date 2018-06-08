Mother, son seriously injured after driving off I-70, crashing into steel beams

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
Steel beam crash_1528476484138.jpg.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mother and her son were seriously injured Friday after crashing their car into a stack of steel beams.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the crash happened just before 9 a.m. Friday.

Investigators said the car went airborne off eastbound Interstate 70 near Shadeland Avenue. The car traveled 50 feet in the air and dropped 25 feet down into a stack of steel beams.

Investigators were looking into what caused the crash, but had released no new information by Friday night. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: