Mother tosses children to safety after apartment catches fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mother and her two young children are OK after a fire broke out in an apartment building on the city’s northeast side Friday night.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the Pangea Prairie Apartments just before 10 p.m. Friday on reports of a fire with people possibly trapped. That’s in the 4500 block of Jamestown Court near North Arlington Avenue and East 46th Street.

When first responders arrived to the scene they found heavy fire showing from the apartment building. A second alarm was called on the fire just after 10 p.m. The fire caused a collapse on the third floor about an hour later and the fire was marked under control just before midnight.

No one was injured, however a woman and her two young children were transported to the hospital to be checked out.

The woman told firefighters she heard a smoke alarm beeping in the hallway near her front door and when she went to check it out she found heavy smoke and could not leave through the front of her home. She said she ran back to the front window of her third-floor apartment and yelled for help.

Residents who had already evacuated the building encouraged the woman to toss her babies out of the window and to safety. The woman tossed her three-year-old and seven-month-old children below to a group of residents and they were safely caught. Neither the woman or her children were injured, but they were transported to a nearby hospital to be checked out.