Mother’s Day brunch ideas

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Mother’s Day is tomorrow so News 8 is giving you some brunch ideas this morning.

The owner of Just Love Coffee Café, Erika Steele and her daughter, Rebecca share some wonderful foods.

“We just opened up in Carmel in January and the nice thing about our café is we do have a full menu and a full range of food. So I brought some samples here. “We’ve got our Stuffed Nutella waffle, and our Berry Berry Bo Berry Waffle. The one thing about our kitchen is everything is cooked on a waffle iron,” Steele said.

They offer a variety of breakfast and lunch options as well as coffee.

Just Love Coffee Café is also able to host parties, graduation parties, teacher appreciation events and weddings.

“Obviously our shop has a little bit more variety, a little bit larger of a mission. We’ve got several signature lattes on our menu. This is one of our signature lattes. “The toffee coffee is another world favorite,” Steele Said.

“The most important thing about Just Love Coffee Café is our mission and that is, to be a catalyst for love in our community. So for this Mother’s Day, we decided to honor that mission by giving back to some moms that are homeless and that have had kind of a rough time. “So we’re working with the O’Connor house in Hamilton County and so 10 percent of all our sales tomorrow for Mother’s Day will go to the O’Connor house,” Steele said.

Just Love Coffee Café is located at 12525 Old Meridian St. Carmel, IN 46032.