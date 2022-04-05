News

Motivational speaker Mario Bonds turns tragedy into triumph

by: Tierra Carpenter
His life was marred by bullying, abandonment, abuse, homelessness, parental loss – and then loss of his vision.

So much adversity that by the age of 12, he was considering ending it all, but he refused to be a victim of circumstance.

Mario Bonds has now turned tragedy into triumph. You may have seen him performing on “American Idol” and “The Glee Project.” He’s also a motivation speaker and a fitness model.

Bonds joined us to discuss his book, “Without Sight But Full of Vision,” being a parent, his music and more.

