National

Motocross instructor with Indiana business indicted on federal child porn charges

Ryan Andrew Meyung (Hamilton County, Tennessee, Prosecutor's Office)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Federal officials say a motocross instructor who visited states from New York to Georgia has been charged with producing child pornography.

The Justice Department says Ryan Meyung, 30, is accused of engaging six minors in sexually explicit conduct to produce sexual abuse images and with transporting and possessing images of child sexual abuse.

The agency says Meyung was arrested in Tennessee in December on state charges and has remained in custody.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney to comment on the case.

The Justice Department said Meyung visited states including Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

Meyung ran a business based in Indiana called Live Your Dreams MX, which involved him traveling around the U.S. to build motocross tracks and teach and mentor children on how to motocross, Hamilton County, Tennessee, District Attorney Neal Pinkston said in a statement in January.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Speedway Motorsports founder Bruton Smith dies at 95

NASCAR /

Monkeypox outbreak could turn into epidemic if not contained

Medical /

Uvalde school district places police Chief Pete Arredondo on administrative leave

National /

Housing inequity issues to take center stage at community development leader panel

Multicultural News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.