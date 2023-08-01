Motorcycle crash kills former member of Wayne County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol Unit

FOUNTAIN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A former member of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol Unit died Monday afternoon after a motorcycle crash in Fountain City, police say.

At 12:30 p.m., Wayne County deputies were dispatched to North State Road 227 and Elliot Road about a serious crash involving a motorcycle. Police say it was reported there was a motorcycle down on a path in a cornfield, and the driver was not breathing.

Emergency personnel arrived and pronounced the driver, 54-year-old Bruce Estes, dead at the scene. The family told police Estes routinely uses the path to travel to and from his workplace.

Police did not say what led to the crash or if alcohol/drugs were suspected factors. The crash investigation is still ongoing.

Autopsy results were pending as of Tuesday afternoon to determine the cause of the death.

In a release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department shared their sorrows by saying,” Bruce holds a special place in the heart of our agency as he was previously a proud member of our Mounted Patrol Unit.”