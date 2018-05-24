Motorcycle ride to honor service members missing in action, POWs

FISHERS,Ind. (WISH) – A massive motorcycle ride from central Indiana to Washington D.C. got underway Thursday morning.

The annual event was organized by “Rolling Thunder.”

The group aims to keep America ware of service members who are missing in action or prisoners of war.

There are 1,521 Indiana service members and 82,300 nationwide that are still listed as unaccounted-for since WWI.

News 8’s Joe Melillo stopped by and talked to some of the riders before they set off on their 600 miler trip.

