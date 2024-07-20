20-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on US 31 in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist died after they were involved in a crash on U.S. 31 in Greenwood late Friday night, the Greenwood Fire Department told News 8.

The Johnson County Coroner’s Office identified the rider as 20-year-old Connor Stevens from Indianapolis.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Friday.

Tyler Swardson, a public information officer with the Greenwood Fire Department, says the motorcyclist had been riding on U.S. 31 and Main Street when they suddenly crashed. The collision left the rider trapped underneath the bike.

“Units being just down the street arrived very quickly,” Swardson said. “Within 10 minutes, they were able to get the subject out from under the vehicle. At 9:55 (p.m.), unfortunately, that subject was pronounced deceased.”

It was unclear if they were hit by another vehicle or collided with an object.