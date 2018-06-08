Motorist witnesses fatal bike crash, captures chase on camera

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A female bicyclist has died from apparent injuries received in a crash Friday afternoon, police said.

One motorist said he saw it happen and captured it on camera.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called about 5:11 p.m. to the intersection of Shelby Street and Standish Avenue, which is near the University of Indianapolis. Both roads have bicycle lanes.

Investigators at the scene told News 8’s Eric Feldman that they recovered a silver sport-utility vehicle believed to be involved in the crash, but the driver has not been located.

Police said they believe she was walking her bike in a bike lane when she was struck.

No additional information was immediately available from IMPD.

But, a local resident said he witnessed the driver of the SUV hit and kill the woman and caught it all on video, which he posted on his Facebook page and asked people to share.

Scott Harris said the crash was at Shelby Street and National Avenue, a block south of the initial police dispatch.

Harris said, “I chased him and eventually cornered his vehicle. He fled on foot, and I chased him over multiple fences. He eventually got away, shirtless and bleeding from barbed wire, heading south on Madison (Avenue). He had a backpack with weed in it, and was likely selling to someone or lives near Norton (Avenue) and Shelby,” which is a block north of the location were police were initially sent.

