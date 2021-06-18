News

Moving to the suburbs? Bears confirm bid to buy horse track site

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 10: A general view of Solider Field as the Chicago Bears take on the Denver Boncos during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears have submitted a bid to buy a suburban horse racing track, suggesting a willingness to move out of downtown Soldier Field for a new stadium.

Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips says the club wants to purchase the track in Arlington Heights, about 30 miles northwest of Soldier Field.

Phillips says the Bears have an “obligation to explore every possible option” to seek the best for the organization’s future.

Soldier Field is the oldest stadium in the NFL.

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot says she is committed to keeping the team in place.

