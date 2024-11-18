Mozel Sanders Foundation in need of more volunteers for Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The Mozel Sanders Foundation has brought the spirit of Thanksgiving to life, serving meals to thousands of hungry Hoosiers with the help of dedicated volunteers.

The foundation’s event has become a holiday tradition to help those in need, but pulling off such an operation requires hundreds of helping hands.

Rev. Otis Riggins is the longest-running volunteer for the Mozel Sanders annual Thanksgiving dinner, helping others dish out turkey, green beans, and a side of hope to thousands of people.

Riggins started volunteering in 1974, and never forgot a woman he delivered food to who had an empty home.

“It even affects me to this day when I think about it. I’d never seen that in this city, that people were living like that. I knew then that Mozel had really put his finger on something, so I was locked in from there,” he said.

With demand higher than ever, the foundation aims to serve 10,000 meals—a record for the organization. Riggins says motiving other volunteers to find more people to feed, including the homeless population is what drives him.

“I’m always motivating them and telling them, especially the ones that drove last year, so how many did you deliver last year? Got 30? I need you to deliver more. It’s all about motivating everybody to do more, and I’m looking forward to doing it this year too,” he said.

As Riggins sees it, it’s the feeling of being of service that keeps him coming back each year.

“It’s that satisfaction of knowing that you impact some people’s lives in a positive way,” said Riggins.

The foundation still needs more volunteers to cook, pack and deliver meals next week. For those who can give their time, the Mozel Sanders foundation emphasizes it’s not just about helping others, it’s also about being a part of something bigger for the community.

“I love the spirit of the family and their commitment to keep it going,” said Riggins.

If you can’t volunteer, the organization says financial support is just as crucial.

How you can help: Donations and volunteering

Donations can be made via text by sending “MOZEL” to 53555, or checks can be mailed to Mozel Sanders Foundation, which is located at 709 N. Belmont Ave., Indianapolis, Indiana, 46222. For a quicker option, donations are also accepted through Cash App at $MozSanders. Visit the Mozel Sanders Foundation website here.