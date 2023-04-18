Much warmer next couple of days with rain and storm chances by late week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We got to enjoy a much brighter and warmer Tuesday across all of Indiana. Now, we’re on track to return towards more of a summerlike feel the next couple of days before rain/storm chances and another cooldown arrive late this week.

Tuesday night: A quiet, chilly, and mainly clear night will be on deck with lows falling into the low 40s. Areas northeast of Indy will dip into the 30s, and with light winds in play as well, patchy frost will develop.

Wednesday: After back-to-back below average days, we’ll turn on the jets with our temperatures and soar into the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will become more breezy out of the south with gusts up to 20-25 MPH at times, and skies will remain mostly sunny. We’ll even be near record high territory for Wednesday as the record for Indy is 85 from 2002. Overall, this is going to be the best weather day of the week.

Thursday: Another day of near record warmth is expected for Thursday with winds getting even stronger. We look to push into the low 80s with gusts up to 30-35 MPH at times. Cloud cover will also increase ahead of our next chance for rain by late Thursday. Scattered showers and storms will develop Thursday night and persist into early Friday.

There is even very low potential for isolated stronger storms late Thursday for the western half of Indiana with damaging winds being the main concern.

8-Day Forecast: Scattered rain and storms will be ongoing to start our Friday before we get in a break during the afternoon hours. Another round of showers and a few storms will then be possible late Friday into Saturday. Highs cool down into the mid to upper 60s Friday before we fall into the 50s for the weekend. Below normal temperatures will continue into next week.