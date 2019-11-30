Burmese business owners bolster Southport’s economic growth

SOUTHPORT, Ind. (WISH) — The Southport area has seen a lot of small business growth, particularly within the Burmese and Chin community in the last few years. While shoppers prepare for Small Business Saturday, the Southport mayor is urging people to check out what they have in town.

Win Oo came to America roughly 10 years ago. Like so many other Burmese and Chin people, he now calls Perry Township home. And he makes a living inside his jewelry shop.

“I make a lot set in stone: handmade, special order, wedding ring, earring, necklace. All kinds of gold, I make it,” Oo said.

Oo’s been selling and making jewelry in his shop just outside of Southport for about five years. Most of his customers are Chin and Myanmar people, but he’s hoping to draw in all kinds of people for Small business Saturday.

It’s businesses like his, along with the longstanding shops in town, that Southport Mayor Russell McClure said helps keep the economy growing.

“We can see there are more storefronts open, more people are going into those stores. Parking lots are have cars in them now,” McClure said.

For many, opening a business is an amazing accomplishment. Oo said it’s great to work for himself but also to share his creations with other people.

“I make it myself and sell it to people,” he said.

McClure attributes part of the new economic growth to the growing immigrant community. He said successful businesses tend to inspire others to open up shop. And so far that cycle is working here.

“It’s turning around and going in a different direction, and we hope we can keep that momentum going,” said McClure.

In addition to all of the business growth in the area, McClure said the city is looking into creating more housing.