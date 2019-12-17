Exodus Refugee Immigration collects winter gear for new Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Refugees who now call Indianapolis home need your help staying warm this winter. The Exodus Refugee Immigration is partnering with a local business to collect winter items.

​As winter presses, the need continues to grow. The Exodus Refugee Immigration began collecting winter items in October. They are now partnering with Bella Hijab, a local clothing store, to collect money and clothing donations.​​

The group is in need of coats for men, women and children.​ They are accepting new and gently used blankets.

​​In November, the organizations helped several dozen refugees get settled in the circle city. Member Sara Hindi hopes to have another great month.

​”If we didn’t have these donations then we wouldn’t have a coat to give to a newly arrived refugee at the airport,” said Hindi.

“They hear Indiana is cold. But they don’t expect it to be this cold. And for a lot of families this is the first time they are seeing snow,” said Hindi.

​​Donations can be made the following locations below:

Exodus Refugee Immigration Hours: ​Monday – Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Contact Information: 317-921-0836 Location: 2457 E. Washington St.

Bella Hijab Hours: Monday – Saturday​ 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Contact Information: 317-735-2942 Location: 1209 S. High School Rd​