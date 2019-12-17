Exodus Refugee Immigration collects winter gear for new Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Refugees who now call Indianapolis home need your help staying warm this winter. The Exodus Refugee Immigration is partnering with a local business to collect winter items.
As winter presses, the need continues to grow. The Exodus Refugee Immigration began collecting winter items in October. They are now partnering with Bella Hijab, a local clothing store, to collect money and clothing donations.
The group is in need of coats for men, women and children. They are accepting new and gently used blankets.
In November, the organizations helped several dozen refugees get settled in the circle city. Member Sara Hindi hopes to have another great month.
”If we didn’t have these donations then we wouldn’t have a coat to give to a newly arrived refugee at the airport,” said Hindi.
“They hear Indiana is cold. But they don’t expect it to be this cold. And for a lot of families this is the first time they are seeing snow,” said Hindi.
Donations can be made the following locations below:
Exodus Refugee Immigration Hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Contact Information: 317-921-0836 Location: 2457 E. Washington St.
Bella Hijab Hours: Monday – Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Contact Information: 317-735-2942 Location: 1209 S. High School Rd