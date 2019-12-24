Government proposal aims to increase naturalization, DACA renewal costs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If the government has its way, it may cost a lot more to become an American citizen. The United States Citizens and Immigration Services is proposing fee increases.

The Department of Homeland Security oversees the agency, which is funded by the fees it charges for things like naturalization and DACA renewals. But opponents said a move like this is going to make becoming a legal citizen even harder.

America is the land of the free, but for thousand of refugees and immigrants hoping to call it home one day, it’s going to cost you.

“The price itself is the main barrier for people,” said Jackie Rodriguez with the Immigrant Welcome Center in Indianapolis.

The United States citizenship and immigration services said to keep up with its financial needs the are proposing several fee increases. Federal law requires it every two years.

The proposal came out mid-November. The agency wants to hear from the public on whether to move forward with the increase. The Immigrant Welcome Center in Indianapolis is urging people to participate.

“I would definitely urge LPR (lawful permanent residents) to apply for citizenship as soon as possible,” Rodriguez said.

There are several changes proposed the most hefty increases would impact people looking to become naturalized citizens and DACA renewals.

Right now naturalization fees are $640. The increase to would raise that to $1170.

As for DACA renewals. The cost for that will change from $495 to $765.

“Essentially this just prices out the working class immigrants,” she said. ” And really targets low income folks who are unable to pay these fees.”

However the USCIS said if the increase doesn’t happen, the agency will be underfunded by $1.3 billion a year.

In a news release an agency representative said:

“The adjudication of immigration applications and petitions requires in-depth screening, incurring costs that must be covered by the agency, and this proposal accounts for our operational needs and better aligns our fee schedule with the costs of processing each request.”

Under the proposal, some waivers were eliminated. If the proposed hikes go through, they could go into effect by April 2020.